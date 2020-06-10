Apple has just picked up another award for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Reported by 9to5Mac, 'Dickinson' has picked up a Peabody award in the Entertainment category.

The press release from The Peabody Awards praises the performance of Hailee Steinfeld, who portrays Emily Dickinson in the series.

"Creator Alena Smith lovingly and playfully embraces anachronism, bringing a contemporary sense, sensibility, and soundtrack to 19th-century New England and the world of poet Emily Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld offers a standout performance in a show that excels at being fun while crackling with energy and wild originality."

'Dickinson' joined twenty-nine other programs in beating out almost 13,000 entries from television, radio, podcasts, and other forms of digital media.

"The Peabody Awards has named 30 programs as the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019 ... The Peabody 30 are the best of nearly 1,300 entries submitted from television, radio/podcasts, and the web across the genres of entertainment, news, documentary, children's and public service programming."

Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, says that this year's winners embody the spirit of Peabody in their commitment to telling powerful stories from diverse voices.

"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices."

Apple continues to receive critical acclaim for its original series in its first year of streaming. 'The Morning Show', for example, was the first streaming service to ever be nominated for a Golden Glode award.