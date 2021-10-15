Quran Majeed, a hugely popular Quran app, has been removed from the Chinese App Store because it contains "content that is illegal." Apple removed the app, seemingly under pressure from China.

The app, which is used by millions of Muslims around the world, is hugely popular. However, a BBC report says that it was removed recently after Apple got in touch with its developer to notify it of the move.

In a statement from the app's maker, PDMS, the company said: "According to Apple, our app Quran Majeed has been removed from the China App Store because it includes content that is illegal." "We are trying to get in touch with the Cyberspace Administration of China and relevant Chinese authorities to get this issue resolved".

The company said it had close to one million users in China before the app's deletion. And while the app will continue to function on devices where it has already been installed, nobody will be able to download it on new devices — including people who upgrade to new ones from devices where the app is already present.

Apple declined to comment but did direct the BBC to its Human Rights Policy, with the line "We're required to comply with local laws, and at times there are complex issues about which we may disagree with governments" of particular importance. Chinese law prohibits a range of things including "the Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong, the Dalai Lama, and independence for Tibet and Taiwan."

It seems unlikely that this is a move that will be undone, unfortunately.