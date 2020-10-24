What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone lineup no longer includes headphones in the box.
- DigiTimes says other smartphone makers are likely to follow suit.
- The move will reportedly benefit sales of true wireless products like AirPods.
A recent report from DigiTimes says that smartphone makers are likely to follow Apple's lead in ditching headphones from boxes, to the benefit of true wireless products like AirPods.
As we reported yesterday, new DigiTimes research suggests that Apple's decision to remove Lightning EarPods from the box of its iPhones will benefit sales of AirPods and its new Beats Flex headphones, and that sales momentum is already looking strong.
The report also includes a snippet stating other manufacturers are likely to follow suit:
More handset players are likely to follow in Apple's footsteps to launch new smartphone models without earbuds - a move that is likely to benefit TWS providers, said the sources.
Following the announcement of iPhone 12, plenty of manufacturers were quick to ridicule Apple's decision to take headphones, or at least chargers out of the box of the iPhone, including Xiaomi:
DigiTimes does not mention chargers in the context of the article, and the suggestion that other manufacturers might drop headphones from boxes does seem more plausible. Like Apple, other smartphone makers such as Samsung and Microsoft have invested in their own competing true wireless products like Surface Earbuds and Samsung Galaxy Buds. If DigiTimes research suggests Apple's own AirPods will benefit from removing headphones from its boxes, it stands to reason other manufacturers could also benefit.
As noted from yesterday's report, DigiTimes states that whilst true wireless device shipments usually tail off in Q4 each year, demand remains strong in 2020, in part driven by people who need earbuds to work from home without distraction. The report could well indicate that some Apple customers have chosen to invest in more premium headphones to pair with a new iPhone, and that Apple's decision may open the door for other vendors to follow suit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The MagSafe Charger may leave a circular imprint on leather iPhone cases
According to a new Apple Support document, the company is warning those who use a leather case with their iPhone of potential imprints.
Apple Stores get huge neon window dressing to celebrate iPhone 12 launch
Some Apple Stores now have some huge, neon window dressings as the company releases iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to the world.
You can't use your Apple Card on Amazon anymore and nobody knows why
Apple Card users are finding that they can no longer use their card when buying things from Amazon.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.