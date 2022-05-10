Dislyte, the 'urban mythological RPG,' is now live for iPhone and iPad

What you need to know
- Dislyte is a new 'urban mythological RPG' that's now available for download in the App Store.
- The game is played entirely in portrait mode and supports both iPhone and iPad.
- A free download, Dislyte is a highly stylized turn-based game.
Mobile gamers looking to try their hand at a new RPG are in luck because a particularly cool one just went live in the App Store. Dislyte from Lilith Games International is now available for download.
Available for free from the App Store, the first thing that Dislyte tells you once you launch it is that it's best played when wearing headphones. That should give you a good idea fo what you're in for — music is a big deal with this game and, in the early stages at least, it's pretty great. But it's the story and its gods that really make Dislyte so interesting.
Taking mythological gods from all around the globe and turning them into some sort of punk rock wannabe is a whole vibe, but it's one that works in my early testing. But don't take my word for it, you can download Dislyte for free now and see for yourself. There are in-app purchases, of course, but that's par for the course with this kind of game right now.
No one knows where these portal-like sites called miracles come from. They appeared out of nowhere and turned the world upside down.
When Pandora's box opened, hope turned into desolation. To fight the monsters that are hell-bent on causing destruction, ordinary people become awakened, god-like beings, gaining divine powers through divine sound waves. In these darkest times, will you stand up, gather these heroes, and save the world?
Beyond all the color and music, Dislyte has the potential to be an absorbing RPG with plenty of characters and moves to get the best out of. The developer promises "deep strategic gameplay" and if that sounds like something you could be into, be sure to give Dislyte a try
If you want to upgrade your gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It won't come in handy for Dislyte, but every mobile gamer should have a controller in their arsenal for those that support it.
Looking for more games but without those pesky in-app purchases? Apple Arcade is full of games that have no ads or microtransactions to get in the way of the fun. The $4.99 per month subscription is a bit of a bargain, especially when you consider it supports Family Sharing.
