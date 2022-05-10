Dislyte, the 'urban mythological RPG,' is now live for iPhone and iPad

Mobile gamers looking to try their hand at a new RPG are in luck because a particularly cool one just went live in the App Store. Dislyte from Lilith Games International is now available for download.

Available for free from the App Store, the first thing that Dislyte tells you once you launch it is that it's best played when wearing headphones. That should give you a good idea fo what you're in for — music is a big deal with this game and, in the early stages at least, it's pretty great. But it's the story and its gods that really make Dislyte so interesting.

Taking mythological gods from all around the globe and turning them into some sort of punk rock wannabe is a whole vibe, but it's one that works in my early testing. But don't take my word for it, you can download Dislyte for free now and see for yourself. There are in-app purchases, of course, but that's par for the course with this kind of game right now.

Dislyte Official Launch



Dear Espers,



Boomboom is proud to announce that, after years of development, rounds of testing, & long nights spent on the project, #Dislyte is now officially available worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play. #MostBadassGodsEver #OfficialLaunch pic.twitter.com/EPSAmT2Lzu — Dislyte (@dislyte) May 10, 2022