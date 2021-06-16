Disney+ has no plans to launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its video streaming service according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Chapek was talking during the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday and, as reported by The Verge, the subject of following Hulu's lead and offering an ad-supported tier came up.

"We're always reevaluating how we go to market across the world, but we've got no such plans now to do that. We're happy with the models that we've got right now," Chapek said. "We won't limit ourselves and say no to anything. But right now, we have no such plans for that."

While Chapek said that there are no plans to launch a tier that's paid for by ads now, they did stop short of saying that it isn't something that could come to the streaming service further down the line. However, given some of the great shows now available on Disney+ and with more coming, Disney seems content in the knowledge that people are more than willing to pay the $80 annual asking price to get their fill of Loki and the rest.

