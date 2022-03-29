Disney+ has announced that the streaming service will launch in 42 new countries and 11 different territories later this year — with pricing and go-live dates also now confirmed.

The Disney+ streaming service will begin its expansion on May 18 when it arrives in South Africa with pricing of R119 per month and R1190 per year. The last to come online will be Israel which will get access to Disney+ on June 16 for ₪39.90 per month and ₪399 per year.

IN an announcement today, Disney+ was quick to point out just how much content people will be able to take in, including popular shows like The Mandalorian and movies like Encanto.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars' "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. In addition, the Marvel Studios' series "Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award®-nominated "Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar's Academy Award®-nominated "Luca" and from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals and Academy Award®-winning "Cruella" starring Emma Stone as the legendary "Cruella de Vil".

The full rundown of countries getting access to Disney+ can be found in the announcement post as well as launch dates and pricing in local currencies. 11 new territories including Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, and more will also be able to watch the streamer from June 14.

Disney+ is a great way to watch content and more people than ever will be able to enjoy some of the best shows and movies around.