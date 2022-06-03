What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has lost its creative director in Mark Bozon.
- Bozon will be taking a new role at Disney as SVP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences.
- There is no word yet on who will fill the role that has been vacated by Bozon.
Disney has reportedly hired away Apple executive Mark Bozon to head its "cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiative." That initiative is said to include Disney's plans for the metaverse, too.
Bozon, who was previously creative director for Apple Arcade according to a Variety report, announced that he was leaving Apple via Twitter without confirming that he would be moving to Disney. He did say that the new role would be "an absolute dream job," however.
Bozon was hired by Mike White, Disney's SVP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences, a 10-year company veteran who earlier this year was appointed to lead development and coordination of Disney's metaverse strategy. In that role White dual-reports to both Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products.
Bozon's new job will reportedly see him in charge of leading the creative vision of Disney's Next Generation Storytelling experiences, a role that is thought to include businesses across multiple aspects of Dinsey including toys, parks, and TV.
It isn't clear what immediate impact this will have on Apple Arcade, or who will be replacing Bozon in his role at Apple. Before joining Apple he was the Nintendo editor at IGN and also spent time freelancing as a game designer and producer.
Apple Arcade is Apple's paid-for gaming subscription service. Games available via Apple Arcade are completely free to download and have zero ads or in-app purchases. The service itself costs $4.99 per month and is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
