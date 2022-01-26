One of the world's most loved streaming services, Disney+, is set to be made available to a whole bunch of new potential customers this summer. The streamer has announced that it is launching in 42 new countries and 11 territories this summer.

The news means that people across Europe and elsewhere will soon be able to enjoy shows like The Mandalorian as well as that huge back-catalog of content. Disney+ hasn't said when the service will be made available in individual countries or how much locals can expect to pay, however.

The 42 countries that are going to get Disney+ include Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

The 11 new territories include Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St Helena.

The current Disney+ catalog includes a healthy mix of new releases and the classics that have made Disney what it is today. New shows and movies are coming all the time as well, with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly not short of things to watch in both show and movie form.

If you want to enjoy Disney+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.