If you thought Nintendo was done revealing new Nintendo Switch bundles for the year, think again. This newly-unveiled Nintendo Switch is themed after the Disney Tsum-Tsum franchise. It has different character highlights alongside pink and purple Joy-Cons, while the home button has been decorated with ears.

This Nintendo Switch is the newly refreshed model that includes much better battery life, so people can keep playing longer. Unfortunately, if you're in the U.S. or Europe and you think this Nintendo Switch looks like it is worth picking up, we've got some bad news: for the time being, it will be available solely in Japan.

The bundle includes a copy of the upcoming Disney Tsum-Tsum Festival, which like this bundle will be released on October 10, 2019. This Disney Tsum-Tsum Switch will cost 36,080 Yen, which is around $333.

Nintendo has unveiled a fair bit of newly spruced up hardware over the last couple of weeks. The Nintendo Switch Lite is coming for anyone who wants an exclusively portable Switch, while more Joy-Con colors have also been announced, because who doesn't want to buy even more controllers regardless of whether they need them or not?