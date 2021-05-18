What you need to know
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a role-playing game developed by Larian Studios.
- The game has just been made available on iPad.
- Players will be able to play the game with gaming controllers or touch screen controls.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a role-playing game developed by Larian Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Initially released in 2017 on the PC and in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch, the game follows the Godwoken as they seek to become the next Divine and hold back the Void. Larian Studios announced on their YouTube channel that Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be available on iPad as of today.
Those who wish to play this on an Apple device should keep in mind that the game is only supported by iPad 2018 or later, as well as the iPad Air from 2020. Those with compatible devices running iOS 14.5 or higher will be able to use their PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to play the game. The DualSense can also be used for Remote Play. Of course, those who prefer classic touch controls on their iPad can opt for those.
The game will support cross-play for online multiplayer between PC, Mac and iPad for $25 USD.
Did you play the first Divinity game? Will you be picking up Divinity: Original Sin 2 on the iPad? Let us know in the comments!
Swords 'n' Dragons Aplenty
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Become the Godwoken
As the Godwoken, it is up to you to become the next Divine in order to hold back the terrible Void. Play solo or in a party of four as you traverse a wider variety of diverse environments on one of the most epic adventures ever made.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some users report Apple Music crashes when used with CarPlay and iOS 14.5.1
A growing number of users say that they can't get Apple Music to launch when using CarPlay.
Review: Famicom Detective Club games are chilling interactive adventures
The Famicom Detective Club games are remakes of Family Computer Disk System games from 1988. They both follow supernatural murder mysteries with good plots.
New Mac Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air to get big Apple silicon boost
A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to upgrade its entire Mac lineup over the coming months, featuring big jumps in performance thanks to new Apple silicon chips.
What are the best iPad stylus pens that cost less than the Apple Pencil?
The Apple Pencil is a great tool for artists, students and business people to use. However, there are stylus pens that cost less and offer many of the same features.