Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a role-playing game developed by Larian Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Initially released in 2017 on the PC and in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch, the game follows the Godwoken as they seek to become the next Divine and hold back the Void. Larian Studios announced on their YouTube channel that Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be available on iPad as of today.

Those who wish to play this on an Apple device should keep in mind that the game is only supported by iPad 2018 or later, as well as the iPad Air from 2020. Those with compatible devices running iOS 14.5 or higher will be able to use their PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to play the game. The DualSense can also be used for Remote Play. Of course, those who prefer classic touch controls on their iPad can opt for those.

The game will support cross-play for online multiplayer between PC, Mac and iPad for $25 USD.

