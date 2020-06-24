One of Newegg's daily Shell Shocker deals includes a combo that pairs a SanDisk 256GB microSD card with a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $94.99 total. The microSD card goes for $55 by itself at Newegg and other retailers like Amazon. So this would normally cost you $110 for the pair. You're saving $10, and it's the perfect combo because whatever games you buy using the eShop card can be stored on your new microSD.

SanDisk makes a lot of microSD cards. You could even find some 256GB versions for less money than this one if you really wanted. But if you're a Nintendo Switch owner, this is the ideal card for you. The card works for everyone, but it's especially designed to work for the Switch and is officially licensed by Nintendo to work with the Switch and Switch Lite.

The microSD card has read and write speeds up to 100 MB/s and 90 MB/s. With 256GB of storage, you'll be able to keep plenty of extra games and other media always within close access to your console. You can also keep screenshots and video captures all in one place.

Plus, SanDisk backs it up with a limited lifetime warranty.

The $50 eShop gift card gives you access to over 1,000 new, classic, and indie video games. Grab the game you've been looking forward to or invest in some retro classics that will stir your nostalgia a little bit. The card is delivered digitally and adds the funds to your account instantly.

We recently did a roundup of all the Nintendo Switch games available to you, and you can even find a list of the newest eShop titles released this month. It's a great place to spend that $50, and then you can just drop the titles on your new card so you don't have to make room elsewhere. The perfect combo.