Best answer: Yes. Wireless headphones will work with Nintendo Switch Lite using the same method as with the Switch. Wireless was one of the features Nintendo kept the same in the new smaller handheld design so you can still use a wireless headset with a dongle.
Switch Lite & wireless
We live in a world where wireless is almost a necessity in electronics. While the Nintendo Switch Lite has cut back on some of the Switch's features to save you money such as the removal of removable Joy-Con with rumble packs, the tabletop kickstands, and TV mode (no more Switch dock), Nintendo did understand the need to maintain wireless.
A part of this is undoubtedly because wireless controllers and other wireless accessories will still be developed for Switch Lite. Wireless controllers work with the Switch Lite, so you can play multiplayer games without everybody needing their own system. And this means your wireless headphones will work too following the same method used for the Switch, a wireless dongle for the USB.
So get your friends together to play, or play on your own. You'll be able to pop on your wireless headphones and enjoy the new Switch Lite.
