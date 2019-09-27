DoBox Pro is an iPad Pro dock that turns the tablet into a fully fledged notebook complete with a trackpad and keyboard. Oh, and it has a few ports on offer, too. The only downside is you'll need to deal with Kickstarter in order to get one.

DoBox, the maker of DoBox Pro, says that it expects to ship the dock around February 2020 but if you want one you'll need to drop $199 right now. That's a lot, and the prospect of waiting four months for the product to arrive doesn't fill us with joy. But it might just be worth the wait.

The reasons for that are many. First, there's a built-in keyboard along with a trackpad sat atop a 16,000 mAh battery. That makes this thing super portable in terms of power – you won't need to charge your iPad Pro because of that extra battery.