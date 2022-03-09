Apple TV+ subscribers and racing fans rejoice! The Lewis Hamilton documentary is coming to Apple TV+.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter says that Apple TV+ has landed the unnamed Lewis Hamilton documentary, which Matt Kay will direct.

"The unnamed project will offer access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, as well as guest interviews."

The film centered around the seven-time Formula One champion will be produced by Hamilton himself along with Penni Thow, Box to Box Films, and One Community. Plus, both Richard Plepler and Scott Budnick will serve as executive producers for the project.

This entertainment acquisition is the latest in a string of recent announcements that Apple will be getting some exciting non-fiction content. On April 22, the Magic Johnson docu-series will land on Apple TV+, which is a highly anticipated series. On top of that, Oprah Winfrey is said to be working on a documentary on the late Sidney Poitier for Apple TV+ as well.

Of course, Apple is no stranger to non-fiction series and movies on Apple TV+. Popular docu-series like Visible: Out on Television as well as feature-length documentary films like *Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry * have seen some critical success in the past.

Who knows what other non-fiction work Apple TV+ subscribers can look forward to, but one thing is for sure, Apple isn't slowing down when it comes to getting projects to launch on its streaming service.