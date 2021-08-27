DoDonPachi Resurrection HD is back in the App Store, but now it's called DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+ and is available for free thanks to Apple Arcade. Assuming you have a subscription, of course.

DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+ is the sequel to the hugely popular shooter "DoDonPachi Blissful Death(DAI-OU-JOU)," and sees players "control a ship armed with a hyper cannon to blast their way through waves of enemies in an action-packed experience."

Check out this YouTube video for a glimpse of what's to come.