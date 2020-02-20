Best answer: Unfortunately, no. When it comes to island creating, Animal Crossing: New Horizons only allows one island per console that is non-transferable. Save data is stored within the console and does not support moving user or save data to other consoles. Likewise, if you open your copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on a different console, your save data will not be transferred to the new device.

Sticking with your console

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost here, and while we can't wait to jump into our Nook Deserted Island Getaway Package, not everything is smooth sailing. For anyone hoping to transfer data from console to console by just using your copy of the game, you're out of luck.

Nintendo stated that the new game works with one new island per console. Unfortunately for us, that means that save data and user data cannot be moved from console to console. So once you create your island, it's on that Switch or Switch Lite for good.

While this may not seem like a big deal, it could be a problem for anyone who may have their Switch or Switch Lite stolen, lost, or broken. Fortunately, there is hope for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Nintendo is considering a backup option in case. While there isn't much information about this program, it would be a good move for Nintendo, especially since every game is anchored to a console.

What about local multiplayer?

Having a single island on a console won't necessarily affect solo players unless, of course, they want to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on both their Switch and Switch Lite. However, for anyone interested in playing locally with friends, the one island per console could pose a problem.

To play local multiplayer, each player must have a house on the island. While playing, this isn't really an issue, but once the game stops and your friends want to transfer save data to their own consoles, it could become a problem.

For now, it looks like anyone who creates a home on one Switch or Switch Lite will be landlocked for the foreseeable future. Hey, at least it gives you an excuse to hang out with your friends more! Plus, there's always the online multiplayer option.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.