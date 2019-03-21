Best answer: Though made to be intended for Apple products, it is possible to use a Magic Mouse 2 on Windows 10 with the right software and Bluetooth technology.

Multi-Touch Magic of Apple on your PC

The Magic Mouse 2 is a nifty tool in Apple's arsenal that allows for easy, multi-touch gestures so you can navigate your Mac with ease. Whether you are swiping or scrolling, this sleek little device adds a touch of efficiency with its internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This new version of the Magic tosses out those old AA batteries and can go up to a month between charges. It uses a Lightning port to refresh; the only downside of the design is that you can't use it and restore your battery simultaneously. Add on a quick charge - as little as 2 hours for a complete charge - and you have yourself an incredibly useful tool. If you have a Mac not running Windows 10, that is.

The Magic Mouse 2 wasn't designed to work with anything but Mac. However, with the right steps, you can successfully use it with Windows 10 on Mac or PC. If you installed Windows 10 on your Mac using Boot Camp, or you just want to use it with your PC, all you need is the right software and Bluetooth compatibility. If you want to get the most out of your Magic Mouse 2, you're going to need the Magic Mouse Utilities software.

This software grants users access to all the features the Magic Mouse has to offer. Download the Magic Mouse Utilities software program and follow through the prompts. This software is compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10 - as well as BootCamp. Downloading Magic Mouse Utilities will have you scrolling free in no time. If you don't want to spend the money on the software before testing it out, don't worry - there's a month trial you can access. The mouse will work without the software, but you won't have access to the multi-touch features.

You still need Bluetooth

With Magic Mouse Utilities and a Bluetooth connection, Windows 10 owners can use the Magic Mouse 2 on their desktop or laptop. If you wanted to give it a go without the software, the mouse will still work for the PC, but it won't have the amazing features! Either way - to successfully pair this accessory, you still need Bluetooth.

If you don't have Bluetooth built-in to your device, it's easy to find an adapter. A good choice that works with Windows, Vista, Linux, and Mac is the Kinivo BTD-400. To add the device, make sure the mouse is turned on. Next, simply click into your start button and choose Setting. From there click Devices, then Bluetooth and pair the device.

It may take a few tries, but once your device is linked, you'll be good to go - but only with scrolling. Once you pair the two, you might be missing other features - particularly if you do it without the software. After a bit of trial and error, you can successfully pair your Magic Mouse 2.