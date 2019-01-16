Best answer: The Smart Battery Case should work with the iPhone X, though the case won't fit as well as if you were using it with an iPhone XS. Because of this, you might still want to get a case meant for the iPhone X, like the Mophie Juice Pack Air.

While Apple only lists the compatibility of the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case as being iPhone XS, according to Apple, the case should still work fine with the iPhone X. That being said, some users might see a compatibility error when they connect the iPhone X to the case, but you should just need to dismiss the error in order to get the case to start working.

Ok, here’s the 💯 correct info: You CAN use iPhone XS battery case with iPhone X. You may get that incompatibility pop up. But, if you dismiss it, it should charge fine. (Update iOS/reboot if not.) (Speaker/mics still won’t be aligned, if you care about acoustic performance.) pic.twitter.com/05IQyUctcQ

Additionally, there are some fit issues between the Smart Battery Case and the iPhone X. While the iPhone X and iPhone XS are almost exactly the same size, there are some differences in the size of the camera module and placement of the speaker/microphone grills on the bottom that lead iPhone XS cases not quite fitting correctly on the iPhone X. If you choose to use the Smart Battery Case with the iPhone X, expect reduced acoustic performance.

If you want a battery case meant for your iPhone X, there are other options

If you want a battery case that is sure to fit with your iPhone X, there are plenty of options available. A number of companies produce battery cases for the iPhone X, including Mophie, which makes the Juice Pack Air, a case that can extend the battery life of your iPhone X by up to 30 hours.

Or you can choose from one of the other cases listed in our guide right here. A lot of them are even cheaper than the Smart Battery Case.

Best iPhone X Battery Cases to Extend Battery Life