Does iPhone 13 have a pink screen problem? Apple says ... maybe?

What you need to know
- People are reporting a strange pink screen issue on their iPhones.
- iPhone 13 devices are displaying pink screens.
- Apple says any issue is software-based and is not a hardware problem.
Some iPhone 13 owners are reporting an issue that manifests as a pink or purple display seemingly at random.
In reports spread across Apple's own support forums as well as Reddit and social media, people are reporting that members of the iPhone 13 family are showing a bright pink screen. Some people have been able to return their devices for a replacement, believing it to be a hardware fault.
I use an iPhone 13 Pro for a two day and my screen turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads. It happens all the time, so I can't use my iPhone.
However, a post to Chinese social network Weibo by Apple itself suggests that the problem isn't a hardware one at all.
Apple, via machine translation:
We didn't notice relevant problems in the hardware of the devices because this situation is caused when the system is locked.
Apple suggests that people should back up their data and make sure that all iOS updates are installed. Notably, it also wants people to make sure that all of their App Store updates are installed as well. Failing that, Apple does seem to be replacing devices that are impacted by this issue.
This problem was first reported by MyDrivers but has been spreading across the internet for a week or so.
While the latest iPhones are the best iPhones Apple has ever made, problems will always crop up. It remains to be seen just how widespread this particular one turns out to be, however.
