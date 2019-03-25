Back in March 2018, Apple purchased digital magazine app Texture. One year later, the company has announced Apple News+, a premium service that gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers. So what happens if you already have a Texture subscription? Let's find out. Texture purchased through iTunes

If you pay your monthly subscription through iTunes, it appears that your magazines automatically come over to Apple News+ once you sign up for the new service. Links to the magazines show up near the top of the Apple News+ page in the News app. As you can see above, they show up under the headling, "My Magazines." Texture purchased through the website If you originally signed up for Texture through the service's website, you won't find your titles mentioned under the "My Magazines" listing. What about canceling Texture?