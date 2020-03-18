Best answer: The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will work with your 2018 model iPad Pro; however, it won't work with even earlier iPad Pro models.
The 2018 iPad Pro models will work with the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
Although the new Magic Keyboard was made for the new iPad Pro (2020) in mind, it will fit and function with the 2018 iPad Pro models. Both the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and the 3rd-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro have the same dimensions as the new models, thus allowing the new Magic Keyboard to fit the 2018 models.
Of course, because of the new iPad Pro (2020) has a brand new camera array — with that sweet dual-lens system — that has a much bigger camera bump than the 2018 models. So, if you do use the Magic Keyboard with the older models, you will have a much larger open space around the rear camera.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
The brand new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is perfect for getting that laptop feel when working on your iPad. The full keyboard is backlit, charges via USB-C, and has a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro just like your Mac laptop. While it's designed for the new iPad Pro (2020), you can use the Magic Keyboard with the 2018 iPad Pro models as well!
