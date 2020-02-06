As Apple continues to bring the Apple TV app to a number of manufacturers televisions and streaming devices, LG seems to be way ahead of the game. The TV manufacturer has now confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that it will be adding Dolby Atmos support to select LG Smart TVs "later this year" in a software update.

LG has already enabled Dolby Vision through the Apple TV, the only manufacturer to do so thus far. Currently, the only other way to watch content through in the Apple TV app and have Dolby Vision enabled is to have Apple's own Apple TV streaming box.

LG says that not only will Dolby Atmos be available through the Apple TV app itself, but also to content that is cast to their televisions from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac with AirPlay 2 compatibility. This also works with the Apple TV set-top box.

The Apple TV app is currently also available on select televisions from Samsung, as well as being available for owners of a Roku or Amazon FireTV. Doly Atmos support, however, is still missing from all of these manufacturers. The Apple TV app is also slated for release on select televisions from Sony and Vizio later this year, but Doly Vision and Atmos support is currently unknown if it will launch with the app or later in a software update.