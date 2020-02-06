What you need to know
- LG has announced that Dolby Atmos support is coming to the Apple TV app.
- The company has said that app and Airplay 2 support for the feature is coming "later this year".
- LG already supports Dolby Vision through the app.
As Apple continues to bring the Apple TV app to a number of manufacturers televisions and streaming devices, LG seems to be way ahead of the game. The TV manufacturer has now confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that it will be adding Dolby Atmos support to select LG Smart TVs "later this year" in a software update.
LG has already enabled Dolby Vision through the Apple TV, the only manufacturer to do so thus far. Currently, the only other way to watch content through in the Apple TV app and have Dolby Vision enabled is to have Apple's own Apple TV streaming box.
LG says that not only will Dolby Atmos be available through the Apple TV app itself, but also to content that is cast to their televisions from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac with AirPlay 2 compatibility. This also works with the Apple TV set-top box.
The Apple TV app is currently also available on select televisions from Samsung, as well as being available for owners of a Roku or Amazon FireTV. Doly Atmos support, however, is still missing from all of these manufacturers. The Apple TV app is also slated for release on select televisions from Sony and Vizio later this year, but Doly Vision and Atmos support is currently unknown if it will launch with the app or later in a software update.
There might be a new Apple TV 4K mentioned in the tvOS 13.4 beta
There might be a new Apple TV 4K on the way, after 9to5 Mac reportedly spotted the codename for a new piece of hardware in the tvOS 13.4 beta.
Google Maps turns 15, gets a design refresh and new features
Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday with a new icon and a bunch of new features.
Ultra-rare Apple sneakers up for auction in Dallas next month
An ultra-rare pair of Apple sneakers are going up for auction in Dallas next month, and they could be yours for probably quite a lot of money.
Your Apple TV will love these accessories
Your Apple TV can become even better with any of these accessories presented here. From keyboards to remote covers to gaming controllers, we've got your back!