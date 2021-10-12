We're now just a little over two weeks on from the big iPhone 13 release, and as the dust settles on a launch that had its fair share of bug-related problems, there is one thing that has been universally well-received — macro mode. Taking close-up photos of things using the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ultrawide camera is great fun, and the results speak for themselves. But don't forget that camera can take macro videos, too.

I've seen a ton of people talking about and sharing macro photos, usually of someone's eyeball or a dog's nose. But I've seen very little talk of what I think could be the best part of all of this — taking some close-up video of pretty much anything. And then Apple dropped a video of a caterpillar, and I was reminded just how awesome macro videography could be.

But of course, Apple isn't the only one that's sharing this stuff. YouTube is full of people talking about macro photography, but finding people talking about the video side of things is a little more difficult.

Exhibit A)