Black Friday is here and that means the holiday season is in full swing, which also means a new year is almost upon us. With a new year, you're probably going to add "Get more active and healthy" to your New Year's Resolutions, just like everyone else. One of the best things you can get to help you achieve a better lifestyle is a smart scale , and the Withings Body+ has a steep discount right now — it's available for just $64.99, which is 35% off the normal $99.95 price!

Like many people, I struggle with living a healthy life sometimes. You know what they say — eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If you do these things, you should be on track for a better lifestyle than just sitting around and eating junk food. But if you want to see that progress, you're going to want a smart scale like the Withings Body+, which is what I've been using for the past year and a half.

The Body+ uses four AAA batteries, but you get about 18 months of use, so you shouldn't be changing them out too often. You can have up to eight different user profiles on the Body+, so your entire family can use it and keep track of their own progress in the Withings Health Mate app. The Body+ scale keeps track of not only your body weight, but it can measure body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass. If you are pregnant, the Body+ has a Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode as well, so you can even keep track of your little one's progress while it's in the womb. You also get wide compatibility with the Body+, as the data from the scale syncs up with more than 100 different health apps, so all of your data is available no matter what health-related apps you use.

In order to sync, the Body+ uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. So even if your internet isn't working one day, your data should still be sent over to your phone because of Bluetooth. The Body+ is also very accurate and lets you know when you need to reposition yourself on the scale in order to get a precise reading. I've been using the Body+ for almost two years now and it's one of the best purchases I've made. I highly recommend getting a Withings Body+ Smart Scale to track your own health progress, and at this price, it's a steal!

