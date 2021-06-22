Normally, these LuMee Halo cases go for $69.99. But for Prime Day , you can snag one for just $25.19, which is a whopping 64% off the normal price! This makes it one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen so far. If you love taking photos, then this is definitely a deal you don't want to miss.

If you have an iPhone 12 device, then you know you have pretty great rear and front-facing cameras on it. And that means some pretty great selfies and portraits for your social networks. But despite those great cameras, you still need one crucial thing: good lighting. With the LuMee Halo Light Up Selfie Case, having to worry about lighting will become a thing of the past.

LuMee Halo cases offer tough and durable protection for your iPhone, but the real features are the built-in studio lights on the back and front, giving you perfect lighting for your selfies and portraits.

No matter who you are or what phone you have, you're bound to take photos every now and then. Even if you're not a pro photographer, there are just moments you want to remember later down the line. But an issue that a lot of us encounter is lighting — it can really make or break a photo.

The LuMee case solves that issue, and it's one of our best lighting accessories for iPhone photography. It has studio lighting built in to the rear and front edges of the case, so you will always have amazing studio lighting everywhere you go. There is also a variable dimmer on the case that lets you adjust the strength of the light, which means opportunities to balance out uneven and unflattering back-light.

The lighting on the case is powered by a rechargeable battery. With one full charge, you can get up to 30 minutes of uninterrupted lighting at full brightness.

And since the LuMee is a phone case (the lights are really just an added bonus), it will keep your iPhone 12 in tip-top shape. It has all around protection from everyday drops, scuffs, and scratches. A wrist strap is also included, making it easier to carry your device. And there is an antimicrobial coating to keep germs and other icky things away from your iPhone.

While the LuMee Halo case does come in different color options, you'll get the biggest savings on the Rose Gold White Marble color. However, other color options and designs are also slightly discounted, just not as much as the Rose Gold.

So whether you are a selfie-addict or just want good lighting for your photos every now and then, the LuMee Halo case is a great addition to your collection. And since you can get one for less than $30, it's a true bargain! For more Prime Day savings, make sure to check out the other great deals we've found before time runs out.