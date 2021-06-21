Amazon Prime Day doesn't usually turn up huge discounts and savings for Apple products, which is why the best Prime Day iPhone deals are all offers of credit rather than actual discounts. But there is a chance to save a few bucks on these official Apple-branded accessories including Lightning cables, the 20W charger and Apple's headphone jack adapter.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a power adapter, so if you want the full force of charging for your iPhone, then you'll want to pick up Apple's 20W USB-C charger, which can charge any device including the iPad Pro. The 20W of power also means it will enable fast charge on the iPhone 8 or later. $16 at Amazon Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable (1 m) Whilst Apple's iPhones do still come with cables, they do tend to fray easily, and even if yours is in great condition you can never have too many Lightning cables around for charging. Apple's official 1m USB-C to Lightning Cable is just $16. $16 at Amazon

$10 at Walmart Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter This is a massive saving of 43% on the standard price of $13.99. The 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter is perfect for anyone who still has headphones that they want to use from the days of the 3.5mm headphone jack era of the iPhone. It was also given a new lease of life recently with the introduction of Lossless audio on Apple Music, where users can get slightly better audio quality on the AirPods Max using the adapter compared to wireless audio, which doesn't support lossless audio. $7.99 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart

You can also check out our full round-up of all the best iPhone 12 chargers currently available.