If you don't want to spend top dollar on Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, this one-day sale on the previous-gen model at Woot has what you need. It offers the 12.9-inch 2018 iPad Pro from just $749.99 in refurbished condition. You can choose from 64GB to 1TB capacity and space gray and silver models are both still in stock. All of the models are Wi-Fi-only configurations. Despite not being new, the iPads are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty and make for some of the most affordable ways to get an iPad Pro right now.

Pro savings Apple iPad Pro (2018) Featuring a beautiful edge-to-edge display, A12X Bionic processor, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, the previous-gen iPad Pro is still a powerhouse. Various 11- and 12.9-inch configurations are on sale with up to $200 off while supplies last. Up to $200 off See at B&H

There are many reasons why you might opt for the 2018 iPad Pro rather than the new 2020 model, but price is possibly one key factor. Going for the previous-gen saves you a chunk of cash and you're still getting a highly performant device. The 2018 iPad Pro has the same stunning Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display as the new model, Face ID, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio support. It's also packing the super-powerful A12X Bionic chip which is only bested marginally by the 2020 model's A12Z Bionic chip. The 2018 model even supports Apple's extremely cool Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad that just started shipping.

The main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices which features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array. If those things matter to you, go for the 2020 model.

It's worth checking out our 5-star review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.5-inch iPad Air or the latest 10.2-inch iPad, both of which now support the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil at a more affordable price.

To browse all of the current iPad promotions and price drops, be sure to take a look at our best iPad deals roundup for more.

Shipping at Woot is normally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also receive access to all of Amazon Prime's perks, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only deals.

If you'd prefer to go for a brand new iPad Pro 2018 rather than a refurb model, you can score a saving of up to $170 on one at B&H or Amazon right now.