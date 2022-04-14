Fans of the original Doom or Doom II games who play on their iPhone or iPad are in for some good news — you just got 11 new levels to play through and they won't cost you a single penny.

All eleven levels, dubbed Arrival, are free downloads once you sign into your Bethesda account in-game. These aren't distributed via the App Store and they're actually levels that were previously available via a mod. Now, Pocket Gamer notes that Bethesda has brought them in-game for the first time.

See, technically speaking, Arrival has been out for nearly a year but was originally released as a mod. This update seeks to officially integrate the mod, which has been so loved within the community, even winning a Cacoward last year, into the full game itself. Props where props are due, Bethesda does love the Doom modding community, and seems to support them nicely, as Arrival even features music from another prominent Doom community member, AD_79.

Best of all is the fact that none of this is going to cost anyone any money, making for the very best kind of add-on. The same levels can be played via both the Doom and Doom II titles, both of which can be picked up from the App Store now. Both Doom and Doom II can be had for $4.99 each.

Keen to learn more about the original mod and its levels? Bethesda has an interview with the person behind it all, too.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. While the Doom games do support touch-based controls, there's nothing quite like playing on a controller!