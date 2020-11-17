Apple TV+ has shared three new Dough Unplugs teasers to YouTube, each more adorable than the one that you just watched. All three see Doug go off on a mini-adventure in what could be the most mundane of settings. Like the grocery store!

Doug is a young robot who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Check out all three videos below.