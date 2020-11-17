What you need to know
- Three new Doug Unplugs videos have been published to YouTube, each more adorable than the last.
Apple TV+ has shared three new Dough Unplugs teasers to YouTube, each more adorable than the one that you just watched. All three see Doug go off on a mini-adventure in what could be the most mundane of settings. Like the grocery store!
Doug is a young robot who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.
Check out all three videos below.
Even the grocery store can be full of fun and games. Join Emma and Doug as they go on a scavenger hunt.
Doug and his friends love to explore the great outdoors.
Doug and Emma have fun activities in store with a day at the beach!
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Doug Unplugs, but at $4.99 per month or as part of the impressive Apple One service, there's more than enough content to make it worth checking out.
