- Goat Simulator+ is now available for download in Apple Arcade.
- The new game is available on iPhone and iPad.
You might not know that you want to play Goat Simulator+ but trust me, you do. And now you can because the game is available for download free of charge via the App Store and Apple Arcade.
You will of course need to be an Apple Arcade subscriber to do that, but you knew that already. Priced at $4.99 per month and also part of Apple One, Apple Arcade is a bit of a bargain. All games are ad-free and there are no in-app purchases to get in the way of the fun, either. And fun, you will have — especially with Goat Simulator+.
See, you get to play as a goat. And cause chaos. As a goat.
What more do you need to know?
Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you're a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.
You'll gain points for wrecking things and while it might not sound all that appealing, Goat Simulator+ is the kind of nonsense that we sometimes need in our lives. If you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, give it a whirl — you have nothing to lose!
Goat Simulator+ is available on iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded from the App Store now.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
