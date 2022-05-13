You might not know that you want to play Goat Simulator+ but trust me, you do. And now you can because the game is available for download free of charge via the App Store and Apple Arcade.

You will of course need to be an Apple Arcade subscriber to do that, but you knew that already. Priced at $4.99 per month and also part of Apple One, Apple Arcade is a bit of a bargain. All games are ad-free and there are no in-app purchases to get in the way of the fun, either. And fun, you will have — especially with Goat Simulator+.

See, you get to play as a goat. And cause chaos. As a goat.

What more do you need to know?