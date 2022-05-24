What you need to know
- Streets of Rage 4 is now available for download on iPhone and iPad.
- The new game includes support for game controllers.
- No microtransactions are required, but there is paid-for DLC.
Fans of the Streets of Rage series are in for a treat after Playdigious made the fourth installment of the franchise available for download on iPhone and iPad.
The new game, available for download from the App Store now, will normally cost $8.99 but is available at a discounted $7.99 for the remainder of the month — act now if you want to bag the game while saving some cash.
No matter how much you pay, you're in for a treat. The iOS version of Streets of Rage 4 comes with everything you'd expect a good mobile port to have. That means that we benefit from iCloud game saves so progress will sync from one device to the next. The game also supports controllers, and Game Center achievements are also part of the mix for those who still follow along with that kind of thing. For everyone else, the biggie here is the complete lack of microtransactions. Pay your money and play — a rare pleasure normally reserved for Apple Arcade games! There is an in-app purchase for DLC, though.
While no multiplayer support is available at launch, we're told that will change in a future update.
Playdigious says we can look forward to:
- Rediscover the classic Beat em up Streets of Rage Franchise with new fight mechanics
- Get thrilled by the Retro hand-drawn comics-inspired artistic direction by the studio behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap serving juicy animations & vivid FX
- Unlock up to 5 new & emblematic playable characters and fight your way through 12 various stages to bring back order to the streets
- Challenge yourself in different modes : Story, Training, Arcade...
- Listen to a new Electro OST with world class musicians such as Olivier Derivière and legend Yuzo Koshiro
- Get retro with up to 13 alternative retro characters, secret retro levels or choose the SoR1&2 OST and enable the Retro Pixel graphics !
All of that and more is now available for download in the App Store — go get it while the going is good!
If you want to upgrade your experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Review: Multi-device charging has never looked so good with this power bank
Take the Excitrus Power Bank along when you have a lot of devices on-hand and not enough juice. This battery pack can charge four devices at once, including a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a MacBook.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo lets you collect all of your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.