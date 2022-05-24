Fans of the Streets of Rage series are in for a treat after Playdigious made the fourth installment of the franchise available for download on iPhone and iPad.

The new game, available for download from the App Store now, will normally cost $8.99 but is available at a discounted $7.99 for the remainder of the month — act now if you want to bag the game while saving some cash.

No matter how much you pay, you're in for a treat. The iOS version of Streets of Rage 4 comes with everything you'd expect a good mobile port to have. That means that we benefit from iCloud game saves so progress will sync from one device to the next. The game also supports controllers, and Game Center achievements are also part of the mix for those who still follow along with that kind of thing. For everyone else, the biggie here is the complete lack of microtransactions. Pay your money and play — a rare pleasure normally reserved for Apple Arcade games! There is an in-app purchase for DLC, though.

While no multiplayer support is available at launch, we're told that will change in a future update.

Playdigious says we can look forward to: