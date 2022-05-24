Streets Of Rage 4 ArtworkSource: Playdigious

  • Streets of Rage 4 is now available for download on iPhone and iPad.
  • The new game includes support for game controllers.
  • No microtransactions are required, but there is paid-for DLC.

Fans of the Streets of Rage series are in for a treat after Playdigious made the fourth installment of the franchise available for download on iPhone and iPad.

The new game, available for download from the App Store now, will normally cost $8.99 but is available at a discounted $7.99 for the remainder of the month — act now if you want to bag the game while saving some cash.

No matter how much you pay, you're in for a treat. The iOS version of Streets of Rage 4 comes with everything you'd expect a good mobile port to have. That means that we benefit from iCloud game saves so progress will sync from one device to the next. The game also supports controllers, and Game Center achievements are also part of the mix for those who still follow along with that kind of thing. For everyone else, the biggie here is the complete lack of microtransactions. Pay your money and play — a rare pleasure normally reserved for Apple Arcade games! There is an in-app purchase for DLC, though.

While no multiplayer support is available at launch, we're told that will change in a future update.

Playdigious says we can look forward to:

  • Rediscover the classic Beat em up Streets of Rage Franchise with new fight mechanics
  • Get thrilled by the Retro hand-drawn comics-inspired artistic direction by the studio behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap serving juicy animations & vivid FX
  • Unlock up to 5 new & emblematic playable characters and fight your way through 12 various stages to bring back order to the streets
  • Challenge yourself in different modes : Story, Training, Arcade...
  • Listen to a new Electro OST with world class musicians such as Olivier Derivière and legend Yuzo Koshiro
  • Get retro with up to 13 alternative retro characters, secret retro levels or choose the SoR1&2 OST and enable the Retro Pixel graphics !

All of that and more is now available for download in the App Store — go get it while the going is good!

