What you need to know
- 'Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion' is now available for download.
- The new game supports iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and M1-powered Macs.
- Gamers can look forward to a Zelda-like gaming experience with added cuteness.
Fans of Zelda who are also partial to a turnip or two are in for a good time after Graffiti Games and Plug In Digital made Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion available for download across Apple's platforms. The new RPG game is a delight and you can download it now.
Available in the App Store on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is also available on the Mac if you're running one of those fancy new Apple silicon machines. Those of us still rocking an Intel space heater will have to make do with playing the game on other devices instead.
No matter what device you choose, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is set to be a good time for all. As mentioned, it's an RPG styled in much the same way as the early Zelda games with more charm than you'll be able to stand. Just check out this game trailer to see why you'll be falling in love with this game.
Embark on a humorous adventure filled with action, puzzles and tax evasion. Meet cute talking vegetables and fruits, while also fighting massive animal bosses and dozens of different enemies in EPIC dungeons!
Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to an onion mayor.
During your journey, uncover what's spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!
The good news continues — the game includes controller support across all of Apple's platforms and the on-screen touch controls also work well for those times where whipping out your MFi controller just isn't viable.
Want to take Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion for a spin? You can download it from the App Store now for free, although you'll need to pay the $4.99 in-app purchase to unlock the whole shebang. A bargain, I'm sure you'll agree.
Be sure to check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming if you want to play on Apple TV or take your iPhone and iPad fun to the next level.
