Fans of Zelda who are also partial to a turnip or two are in for a good time after Graffiti Games and Plug In Digital made Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion available for download across Apple's platforms. The new RPG game is a delight and you can download it now.

Available in the App Store on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is also available on the Mac if you're running one of those fancy new Apple silicon machines. Those of us still rocking an Intel space heater will have to make do with playing the game on other devices instead.

No matter what device you choose, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is set to be a good time for all. As mentioned, it's an RPG styled in much the same way as the early Zelda games with more charm than you'll be able to stand. Just check out this game trailer to see why you'll be falling in love with this game.