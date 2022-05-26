The Day We Fought Space is a new "wreck 'em up with spiraling chain reactions" for iPhone and iPad and you can download it from the App Store today.

The new game will be immediately familiar to fans of sidescrolling shooters and will see gamers fight through hordes of enemies as they battle to reclaim the planet. The Day We Fought Space is all about using physics to your advantage, as you "create dynamic and powerful chain explosions that send enemies into a tailspin."

If that sounds like fun, wait until you see the game in action. Trailer time!