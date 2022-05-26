What you need to know
- The Day We Fought Space is now available for download in the App Store.
- The new game can be played on iPhone and iPad for a single one-time fee.
The Day We Fought Space is a new "wreck 'em up with spiraling chain reactions" for iPhone and iPad and you can download it from the App Store today.
The new game will be immediately familiar to fans of sidescrolling shooters and will see gamers fight through hordes of enemies as they battle to reclaim the planet. The Day We Fought Space is all about using physics to your advantage, as you "create dynamic and powerful chain explosions that send enemies into a tailspin."
If that sounds like fun, wait until you see the game in action. Trailer time!
Features:
- Dozens of wacky and destructive weapons to customize your spaceship ranging from zany pinball launchers to wrecking balls
- Fight enemies on three diverse worlds, each with their own environmental challenges
- Create mass destruction with physics-powered, spiraling chain reactions that cause a domino effect to bring your enemy down
- Highly tactile two-handed control scheme, designed for visceral immersion and pinpoint precision
- Procedurally generated missions challenge players to react and adapt
- Retro-futuristic art style that pays homage to the golden age of sci-fi comics and pulp novels
- Diverse cast of characters tells the story of the human race reclaiming earth
- Gritty, fast-paced soundtrack by band Venus In Furs
Unlike so many games in the App Store, this one doesn't have in-app purchases and costs a single one-time purchase price of $3.99. You can download The Day We Fought Space from the App Store on iPhone and iPad now.
If you want to upgrade your gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
