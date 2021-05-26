On June 26, a Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special took place to commemorate the series' achievements and to announce six upcoming titles. While the exact release dates and platforms for many of these games have not been revealed yet, there's still plenty to get excited about, like Dragon Quest 12! Without further ado, here's everything that was announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special.
Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special
Watch the special yourself here or keep reading to get a quick summary of all six titles that were announced.
Dragon Quest Keshkeshi
Not much was said about this upcoming title, but we do know that it's a puzzle game for iOS and Android. It releases sometime in Japan during 2021. The overseas release is TBA.
Version 6 of Dragon Quest 10 Online
Dragon Quest Online started in 2012 and is currently in Version 5. Today we learned that the Version 5 chapter is wrapping up this summer and will lead to Version 6. It releases sometime in 2021.
Dragon Quest 10 Offline
An offline version of Dragon Quest 10 Online is also on its way. Hopefully, this will allow more people to enjoy this popular title.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
An HD-2D remake for Dragon Quest 3 is in the making! It utilizes the special 2D art style in a 3D space that we've seen with Octopath Traveler and Project Triangle Strategy. It looks beautiful and we can't wait to check it out. No release date or platforms have been given yet.
Dragon Quest Treasures
Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI S take front and center in this game as it focuses on their childhood and treasure hunting. It's an RPG, "but nothing at all like a traditional one". It will have a worldwide release, but the platforms and dates are as yet undecided.
Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate
We got to see a short teaser for the previously unannounced Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. According to Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest, players will need to make decisions that can affect the progression of the game. Sounds like some changes are being made to the battle style as well. The developers want to aim for a worldwide release, but the platforms and release date have not been decided yet.
If you haven't played the latest game in the franchise, you definitely should check out Dragon Quest XI S. It's currently available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, and Google Stadia.
Legendary Luminary
Dragon Quest XI S
Defeat the Darkspawn
This gorgeous game allows you to play in either HD, 3D graphics, or with retro-style 16-bit visuals. You play as a silent protagonist who learns that he is the Luminary meant to save the world. During the course of the game, you'll travel to distant lands, travel with new friends, and learn more about the world around you.
