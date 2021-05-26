On June 26, a Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special took place to commemorate the series' achievements and to announce six upcoming titles. While the exact release dates and platforms for many of these games have not been revealed yet, there's still plenty to get excited about, like Dragon Quest 12! Without further ado, here's everything that was announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special. If you're interested, check out the best RPGs for Nintendo Switch. Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special

Watch the special yourself here or keep reading to get a quick summary of all six titles that were announced. Dragon Quest Keshkeshi

Not much was said about this upcoming title, but we do know that it's a puzzle game for iOS and Android. It releases sometime in Japan during 2021. The overseas release is TBA. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Version 6 of Dragon Quest 10 Online

Dragon Quest Online started in 2012 and is currently in Version 5. Today we learned that the Version 5 chapter is wrapping up this summer and will lead to Version 6. It releases sometime in 2021. Dragon Quest 10 Offline

An offline version of Dragon Quest 10 Online is also on its way. Hopefully, this will allow more people to enjoy this popular title. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

An HD-2D remake for Dragon Quest 3 is in the making! It utilizes the special 2D art style in a 3D space that we've seen with Octopath Traveler and Project Triangle Strategy. It looks beautiful and we can't wait to check it out. No release date or platforms have been given yet. Dragon Quest Treasures

Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI S take front and center in this game as it focuses on their childhood and treasure hunting. It's an RPG, "but nothing at all like a traditional one". It will have a worldwide release, but the platforms and dates are as yet undecided. Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate