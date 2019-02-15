Dragon Quest XI is widely regarded as one of the best Dragon Quest games out there, and given the franchise's past friendliness with Nintendo systems, it only makes sense that it would finally make it to the Nintendo Switch. Better still, the game will launch as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, which will include all the content from the original Dragon Quest XI plus even more goodies exclusive to the system, making it worth the wait if you haven't explored the world of Erdrea just yet. See at Amazon Here's everything we know so far about what you can expect in Dragon Quest XI S: What is the story of Dragon Quest XI?

Dragon Quest XI centers around an unnamed protagonist who is destined to become the Luminary, a legendary hero who will save the world of Erdrea from darkness. However, an attack that occurs while the Luminary is an infant causes him to be separated from his birth family and instead raised in a small village, not knowing his true identity. As a young adult, that identity is revealed early in the game, but the Luminary is instead accused of being something called the Darkspawn - a prophesized evil that will destroy Erdrea instead of saving it. The Luminary must then gather companions who recognize who he truly is, and fulfill his destiny despite the forces pitted against him. How do you play?

If you've never touched a Dragon Quest game before, you'll find it similar to most other JRPGs. You'll explore towns and dungeons connected by a larger overworld, talk to various NPCs to receive quests and information, and enter battles with monsters when in dungeons or on the overworld. There are no random encounters in Dragon Quest XI - rather, you enter battles by coming into contact with visible enemies. The battles are turn-based, with four party members at a time fighting for you by using attacks, magic, and items to defeat enemies and keep your own party alive. Don't worry if you don't like the slower-paced battles, though. You can manually adjust the battle speed to zoom right through encounters. Defeating enemies not only levels up your party, but also gets you skill points that can be used to improve character's stats and abilities using a skill tree that offers some degree of player choice in how they progress. What's new in Dragon Quest XI S?

Dragon Quest XI is already out on other systems, but the version coming to the Nintendo Switch has a ton of features not available anywhere else. For starters, there will be new music in the game - fully orchestrated, though you can switch between the new improved sound and the original tracks at will. In addition, you can swap between English and Japanese audio for character dialogue. If you've played Dragon Quest XI before, an important addition in this version is the inclusion of more storylines, with one major quest for each of the characters in your party. These storylines will reveal more about the characters they are centered around, fleshing them out further. One final major new feature that will be fun for retro fans is the ability to swap between the game's normal, 3D HD graphics and old-school 16-bit graphics reminiscent of the original Dragon Quest games When can I play? Dragon Quest XI S is planned for release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in the Fall of 2019. It will cost $59.99. See at Amazon Any questions about Dragon Quest XI S? If you want to know more about Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, ask your questions in the comments below!