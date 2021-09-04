Drake's new album has smashed Apple Music records in less than 12 hours following its release this week.

Billboard reports:

Less than 12 hours after its release, Drake's sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy already broke Apple Music's 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a single day, the streaming service tells Billboard. That success also has helped make Drake the most streamed artist on the service in 24 hours this year. Stream totals will continue to accumulate throughout the day.

As the report notes, Drake's success continues a trend of record-breaking weeks for Apple Music, following the release of Kanye West's new album Donda last week. That album broke Apple Music streaming records, pulling in 60 million streams in 24 hours. From earlier this week:

Kanye West's new album Donda has broken the record for streaming on Apple Music, clocking 60 million plays on its first day. Billboard reports: Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda, pulled in over 60 million streams in the U.S. during its first 24 hours on Apple Music after its release Sunday, a source close to the situation tells Billboard, setting a new 2021 record for the streaming service. Those numbers make Donda Apple Music's third-most streamed album ever in the first 24 hours of release, and it set another record by topping Apple Music's top albums charts in 152 countries in that time span.

West's album topped the charts in 152 countries at some point following its release and occupied 19 spots in the top 20 of Apple's Daily 100. Apple Music is the company's paid streaming platform, available on all of Apple's best iPhones and a host of other devices.