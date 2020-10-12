In a blog post, privacy-centric search engine DuckDuckGo has announced that it will now provide driving and walking directions with a partnership with Apple Maps. The company says that its new directions will, of course, be completely private.

We've been providing users with mapping features within DuckDuckGo Search for many years, along the way improving them with greater accuracy, dark mode, local re-querying and more. Now we're excited to announce a big step forward with the introduction of directions – private, as always, and like our embedded maps, powered by Apple's MapKit JS framework and already familiar to millions of users.

DuckDuckGo says that users will now, in addition to its usual offering of information when making a location and map search, see an addition of "route overview, distance and travel time."