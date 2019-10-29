Duolingo is already one of the go-to apps for learning a new language and now the iOS app has been updated with Duolingo Stories. The feature is designed to make learning a new language more entertaining and fun.

There are currently more than 100 interactive stories for learners to work through, presumably with more coming soon.

Duolingo Stories is a feature that has been available via the web for some time, but this is the first time it has come to iOS. Or indeed any mobile platform with an Android version coming "soon."