What you need to know
- Duolingo Stories come to iOS for the first time.
- They're designed to make learning a new language more interactive.
- A limited number of languages are available.
Duolingo is already one of the go-to apps for learning a new language and now the iOS app has been updated with Duolingo Stories. The feature is designed to make learning a new language more entertaining and fun.
There are currently more than 100 interactive stories for learners to work through, presumably with more coming soon.
Duolingo Stories is a feature that has been available via the web for some time, but this is the first time it has come to iOS. Or indeed any mobile platform with an Android version coming "soon."
Once upon a time, the Duolingo team was toiling away on a new learning feature called Duolingo Stories — short, interactive, and sometimes surprising tales designed to help with reading and listening comprehension. Then one day, Stories finally came to iOS, and the learners all rejoiced!
Duolingo Stories feature 100+ interactive, bite-sized stories designed to help learners with reading and listening comprehension. As learners complete Stories, they earn XP points on Duolingo. This feature is available as its own tab in the Duolingo app and website.
The Stories are carefully crafted to complement Duolingo's courses and are brought to life with full audio voiceover and interactive moments that test for comprehension. Check them out today, in a brand-new tab marked by the book icon!
Unfortunately Duolingo Stories isn't available for all languages at preset, although some of the most popular ones are covered already.
Duolingo Stories are available for English speakers learning Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese, as well as Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese speakers who are learning English.
You can download Duolingo from the App Store for free with an in-app purchase model available.
