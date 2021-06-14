What you need to know
- Capcom's E3 showcase took place today.
- A new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was shown.
- We learned that a demo will release ahead of the game on June 25, 2021.
- The demo will transfer to the full game.
Today is the third day of E3 2021, and also the day that Capcom has revealed its presentation. One of the many things shown was a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This game has you playing as a Monster Rider, out to hatch and raise Monsties in a world filled with Monster Hunters.
The story is a continuation of the original 3DS game, including grown versions of many of the same characters along with new ones. Rathalos are disappearing from the world and it's up to you to figure out what's going on and why everyone is out to get the young Ratha in your possession. This looks like it's going to be a big game, so make sure you have enough room on your Nintendo Switch's microSD card.
We were also informed that the game will not only be getting a trial version on June 25, 2021, but that the game data will transfer to the full game. The full game will release on July 9, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. If you're excited for it, you're in luck! It's currently available for preorder. Reserve your copy today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
