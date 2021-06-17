You don't have to look very far to find a deal on an Apple Watch Series 6 right now with several retailers offering money off Apple's flagship smartwatch. No matter which model you prefer, we've got the scoop on the current deals below including as much as $79 off the entry-level model.

Not everyone upgrades to the latest Apple tech on launch day, especially those who don't want to pay full price. If you've been planning to buy an Apple Watch Series 6 mid-cycle in order to save some cash, now's the time to buy with a bunch of early Prime Day Apple Watch deal now available.

Apple Watch Series 6 may be Apple's latest model, but you can save on one at Amazon. The entry-level 40mm model is down to $319.99 there. $79 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device.

Apple Watch Series 6 has been upgraded to a new S6 system-in-package which is 20% faster without sacrificing battery life meaning it should still last all day. The latest Apple Watch also charges faster and actually has improved battery life for some tasks, such as certain types of workouts like running.

Feature-wise, the Series 6 builds upon the Series 5 that preceded it. It maintains things like accurate heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, customizable watch faces, and daily activity tracking, while also adding some useful new capabilities.

A notable addition in the Series 6 is the ability to monitor your blood oxygen level through the Apple Watch's built-in sensor and new Blood Oxygen app. You can check this manually whenever you want and your watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood's oxygenation while you go about your day.

There's also a new always-on altimeter in the Series 6 that allows you to see your elevation at any point. That might sound like a niche feature, but it's a great data point for hikers, campers, and cyclists that might benefit from having that info glanceable. There's also a new, brighter always-on display that makes it easier to see what's on the screen, especially outdoors.