What you need to know
- Apple just shared the official trailer for docuseries Earth At Night In Color.
Apple continues to throw content at its Apple TV+ streaming service and we now have the official trailer for the latest docuseries to land. Or at least, it will be come December 4.
The series, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, takes us into the world of the animals that rule the night. It's apparently something that hasn't been done to this extent before with "next-generation cameras and technology" employed to make it all possible.
Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and filmed across six continents, this docuseries uses cutting-edge camera technology to capture animals' nocturnal lives, revealing new behaviors filmed in full color like never before.
To be honest, they had me at Tom Hiddleston.
Earth At Night In Color will land on Apple TV+ this coming December 4. You'll need a subscription to take it in, running at $4.99 per month unless you're an Apple One subscriber. The rate at which new content is arriving on the streaming service means that $4.99 could be the best money you spend.
