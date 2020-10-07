Apple TV+ has picked up a new natural history show, according to a new Deadline report.

The new show, called "Earthsound," will use audio technology as a means to tell stories about wildlife, the report notes.

The half-hour series uses audio technology and cinematic 360 sound design to reveal the unexpected, unfamiliar, and untold natural stories on every continent of the planet.

Apple has picked the show up from UK production outfit Offspring Films with its founder also the show's executive producer.

Earthsound will be exec produced by Offspring Film's founder and creative director Alex Williamson and with Sam Hodgson as series producer. Justin Anderson (Planet Earth II), Joe Stevens (Blue Planet II) and Tom Payne (Big Blue: Live) will serve as producers for Offspring Films.

There's no indication of when the new show will be available for Apple TV+ viewers to enjoy, although there's no shortage of content for people to check out while they wait. The streaming service continues to add new content seemingly monthly, often with some of the biggest names in TV and movies on board.