We spend dozens of hours each week listening to our favorite music and playing our favorite games. That's a lot of time dedicated to using our iPhones, Nintendo Switch consoles, or other media devices. With this being the case, it's no wonder that there are so many portable Bluetooth speakers on the market to choose from. Not all of them are worth your time, but the very best offerings provide more conveniences and options along with the expected high sound quality. I had the opportunity to test out two EasySMX VKF2PRO Bluetooth Speakers over the last two weeks. These units not only provide excellent sound clarity and a wide range of volumes, but they can also work together to provide stereo sound from one device. Use them during social events, while gaming, or jamming to your favorite hits to improve your entertainment experience whether indoors or outdoors.

EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Price and availability

This portable Bluetooth speaker has an MSRP of $49.99, however, you can find it selling for less than that on Amazon. It's also available for purchase from the EasySMX website. There's only one color option, black with an orange highlight, but it comes with both a USB to USB-C charging cable and an auxiliary cable. EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker: What's good

I was honestly blown away by how loud this speaker can get and even more impressed by how clearly it carried those notes at any given volume. Whenever I took it outside, I usually only needed to have the volume at half capacity on my iPhone, if that. That being said, bass tones don't carry through super powerfully, but that's often the case with portable speakers.

Category EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Uses Indoor and Outdoor Waterproof rating IPX7 Battery Life Up to 15 hours Recharge Time 3.5 hours Dimensions 9.45 x 3.54 x 3.35 inches Weight 1.61 lbs

It works well with every device I could think to pair it with including my iPhone, iPad, and Nintendo Switch OLED. I even used the stereo syncing between the two devices to give me a more immersive gaming experience when playing Apple Arcade games or my favorite Switch games. Circles of light cycle through different colors as the speaker plays my favorite music. There are even different settings made available by tapping the sun icon button that make the RGB lights behave in different ways like pulse to the music or fade in and out. However, these lights aren't really noticeable if you're outside in bright daylight, so this feature is more enjoyable at night or when you're inside. I wandered around to the farthest rooms of my home with my iPhone in hand getting further and further away from the speaker, but everyone who stayed near it said it never stuttered or dropped the connection. That's to be expected from Bluetooth 5.0, but it was reassuring to double-check. The connection did have a problem, however, if I spaced the two speakers too far apart from each other, so I found they had to stay within 30 feet for the party stereo to work properly.

This EasySMX speaker is meant for both indoor and outdoor use and even comes with an attachable wrist strap for easy portability. It's also covered in durable rubber on top and bottom so you can place it anywhere inside or outside without worrying about damaging it. If you'd like to use it by the pool, it has a waterproof rating of IPX7, so it theoretically can survive being submerged in water as deep as three feet for 30 minutes, but you shouldn't intentionally get it wet. This EasySMX speaker can sync to others of the same model in order to provide stereo throughout a room or area. I have two test units so I was able to see just how well this feature worked. The sound came through beautifully and in sync. I was able to control both device's volumes at the same time from my connected iPhone, however, I could only see the remaining battery life of the first unit and not the second one. There is no companion app, so I wasn't able to customize sound settings in any way other than what was provided on the devices I synced the speaker with. The speaker can last for up to 15 hours, but this depends on several factors including your lighting settings and the temperature of the area you're using it in. When depleted, it takes about 3.5 hours for the charging cable to bring it back to a full battery. EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker: What's not good

Really, my only complaint with this speaker is that the lighting cannot fully be turned off. There technically is a lights-off mode, but the lights still pulse lightly every three seconds to let you know the speaker is on and working. It's common for there to be some kind of blinking to indicate if a speaker is on, but in this case, it can be distracting in certain situations, like if you want to use two speakers instead of a soundbar with your TV setup and the blinking continues through a show. EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Competition

There are literally hundreds of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market that can be used indoors and outdoors. One of our favorites aside from the EasySMX one is the TREBLAB FX100. It's got a rubber casing to protect from drops, doubles as a power bank, and offers clear sound quality. However, it's only rated at a IPX4 water resistance. Another great option is the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. It's a bit more pricey than the EasySMX option, but it offers incredible bass and also lasts up to 15 hours. Plus, it's got a IP67 water and dustproof rating, which should allow it to survive being submerged for 30 minutes in as much as three feet of water. EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You like listening to music wherever you go

You want something with excellent volume and sound clarity

You want to sync multiple speakers up for a stereo effect You shouldn't buy this if... You do not want a speaker with RGB lighting

You want something that handles stronger bass

You'd prefer a speaker that can be customized with an app 4.5 out of 5 Whether you're having fun by the pool, throwing a party in your house, or simply enjoying your favorite mobile games, the EasySMX VKF2PRO Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great accessory for anyone. It offers fun lighting for social events and can get incredibly loud while still offering excellent sound clarity. If you have more than one speaker you can connect them together and place them around for stereo sound. There is no companion app for you to adjust sound settings or lighting. Additionally, you cannot fully turn the lighting off. However, it's very well priced for what it does and looks great too!