What you need to know
- A new update for the ecobee SmartCamera is rolling out now.
- Update adds support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature.
- HomeKit Secure Video allows users to store recorded video in iCloud and enables Face Recognition and Activity Zones capabilities.
ecobee has announced that it has begun rolling out a new update for the company's SmartCamera that adds support for HomeKit Secure Video. Available for free in firmware version 4.6.25.32, HomeKit Secure Video allows the ecobee SmartCamera to store video in iCloud and work with the latest iOS 14 HomeKit features.
For ecobee, the home remains the most personal space there is, and one where privacy is paramount. Starting today, the ecobee SmartCamera supports HomeKit Secure Video, enabling you to securely store activity detected by your cameras in iCloud. View live and recorded video from your SmartCamera in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and share your Home app with others so they can view too.
With the addition of HomeKit Secure Video, ecobee SmartCameras now have the ability to store a rolling 10-days worth of recorded video directly to iCloud. Storing video in iCloud requires a subscription to the 200GB tier or higher, which starts at $2.99 a month, but recorded video does not count against a user's available storage.
HomeKit Secure Video also allows the ecobee SmartCamera to utilize iOS 14's latest Home app features — Face Recognition, and Activity Zones. Apple's Face Recognition feature leverages a user's existing Photo Library to determine who is within a camera's view, and it can provide smart notifications that include names. Activity Zones allow users to exclude certain areas within the camera view, like a public sidewalk, to prevent nuisance notifications.
To get started with the HomeKit Secure Video update, users need to install the latest firmware via the ecobee app. Here are the details from ecobee:
- Install the latest firmware (version 4.6.35.32).
- Ensure your device is set up with HomeKit, if it isn't it can be set up when registering the device.
- Or you can go to the "Home" app to add an accessory. Follow the instructions in the home app and scan the QR code on the back of the ecobee device when prompted.
- Key thing to note: users must have an ipad, homepod, or apple tv in their home so that they can use HomeKit Secure Video.
For additional security, SmartCamera owners can choose to pair HomeKit Secure Video with ecobee's Haven Home Monitoring subscription service. Haven leverages motion and presence data from other ecobee devices in the home, such as the ecobee SmartThermostat and SmartSensor for Doors and Windows to provide an automatic way to keep tabs on the home.
The ecobee SmartCamera is available at various retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy, as well as through ecobee.com for a suggested retail price of $179.99. ecobee's Haven Home Monitoring service plans start at $5 a month.
Secure video
ecobee SmartCamera
The ecobee SmartCamera keeps an eye on the activities in your home with incredibly detailed 1080p high definition visuals and a slick auto-tracking freature that follows all the action. The addition of HomeKit Secure Video adds iCloud storage, and support for the latest iOS 14 features like Face Recognition and Activity Zones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cast your vote for the best products of the year for the Future Tech Awards
We’re asking iMore readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations at the Future Tech Awards.
Review — Does Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise provide a good workout?
Exercise games are all the rage this year as we're stuck inside. If you're looking for something that will make you work up a sweat, you should check out Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.
Benchmarks show M1 runs Windows 10 faster than Surface Pro X
An AWS engineer has run Windows 10 on the new M1 Apple silicon chip, and performance benchmarks reveal that it blows the Surface Pro X out of the water.
Looking for some last minute HomeKit gift ideas? We got you covered!
With the holiday clock ticking down, there's only a bit of time left to grab an awesome HomeKit-enabled device for that special someone.