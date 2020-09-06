Since the iPhone 12 is going to be delayed, if the previous rumors are true and we do end up with an Apple Watch Series 6 this week, it's unusual that we are getting the watch before the new iPhone. But then again, this year has been anything but normal. Going back to the iPhone 12, it seems to be increasingly likely that we may see a dark blue color option for at least one iPhone 12 in the lineup. It's unknown whether the dark blue option will be for the regular iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro. It will also probably replace the Midnight Green color that debuted last year, and honestly? I'm pretty sad about that. Green is one of my favorite colors, and I enjoyed the Midnight Green shade for my iPhone 11 Pro. I feel like Midnight Green was a little under-appreciated, but it seems like everyone is clamoring for a navy blue iPhone. Either way, I usually get whatever new color comes out, and the dark blue does look pretty nice. Other iPhone 12 leaks included photos of the iPhone 12's glass back, which indicates that we are getting a LiDAR scanner like the one in the latest iPad Pros, at least for the iPhone 12 Pro models. I haven't really made use of the LiDAR scanner on my iPad Pro, so I'm not sure if that will change with the iPhone. However, I always upgrade each year because I want all the camera improvements, so I'll welcome this feature with open arms.