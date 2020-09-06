As another week winds down, we're approaching fall, so you know what that means — new Apple hardware! It's almost Christmas time for us Apple fans.
This year, though, things may be a little different with the hardware release schedule, thanks to COVID-19. With Apple Watch Series 5 supplies running low, it's only imminent that we are getting the Apple Watch Series 6, possibly as early as this week, according to some rumors. However, another leaker denies that there will be an Apple Watch announcement or release this month. I suppose the only way to find out which leaker and rumor was correct is to simply wait for the rest of the week (or month) to unfold. Either way, we can't wait for the eventual release of the Series 6. If you're curious what we hope to see in the next Apple Watch, check out our Apple Watch Series 6 wishlist.
Since the iPhone 12 is going to be delayed, if the previous rumors are true and we do end up with an Apple Watch Series 6 this week, it's unusual that we are getting the watch before the new iPhone. But then again, this year has been anything but normal.
Going back to the iPhone 12, it seems to be increasingly likely that we may see a dark blue color option for at least one iPhone 12 in the lineup. It's unknown whether the dark blue option will be for the regular iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro. It will also probably replace the Midnight Green color that debuted last year, and honestly? I'm pretty sad about that. Green is one of my favorite colors, and I enjoyed the Midnight Green shade for my iPhone 11 Pro. I feel like Midnight Green was a little under-appreciated, but it seems like everyone is clamoring for a navy blue iPhone. Either way, I usually get whatever new color comes out, and the dark blue does look pretty nice.
Other iPhone 12 leaks included photos of the iPhone 12's glass back, which indicates that we are getting a LiDAR scanner like the one in the latest iPad Pros, at least for the iPhone 12 Pro models. I haven't really made use of the LiDAR scanner on my iPad Pro, so I'm not sure if that will change with the iPhone. However, I always upgrade each year because I want all the camera improvements, so I'll welcome this feature with open arms.
Other interesting news was a possible iPhone 12 "mini," which would have a 5.4-inch screen without a Home button, making it the smallest iPhone since the original iPhone SE — even smaller than the iPhone SE 2. The possible iPhone 12 mini would be one out of four possible iPhone 12 models launching this year in a staggered release, but who knows if Apple will use the "mini" moniker on an iPhone — we'll have to wait and see. If Apple is releasing such a device, then those who always prefer to have the smallest device possible while having the most screen estate will be able to rejoice.
Speaking of size, I'm normally not a fan of gigantic phones. I've had the Plus devices a few times, and I discovered that they give my hand cramps after extended use since I have smaller hands. However, there is a new report claiming that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be getting super-fast mmWave 5G. If this is true, then (assuming that my carrier will support it) I might just have to bite — after all, who can say no to getting the fastest possible data speed? I hope it isn't, though, just so I can continue to opt for slightly smaller device size.
Regardless, here's another juicy bit — AirTags may finally be launching alongside new iPhones in October. While I have a tendency to lose things like my keys on occasion, I have continued to hold out on getting something like Tile because we've been hearing rumors about AirTags for so long. Since I'm so vested in the Apple ecosystem, I would much rather have Apple's version of an item tracker, so I can just use one app — Find My — for everything. Here's to hoping!
If you are looking for a distraction for this long weekend, you could watch the new live-action Mulan film on Disney+, that is, if you pay for the Early Access. If not, then you'll have to wait until December to watch it on Disney+ without any additional fees besides your monthly subscription price. Or you could find something to watch on Netflix, since it is offering some content for free (except on iPhone). And if you need some new games for your Nintendo Switch, mark your calendars! Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be out on September 18, 2020, and this will be a limited release for six months only, so you'll have to be quick about it, because it will be gone after the end of March 2021. You'll get remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.
Anyways, that's a wrap for this week, folks. See you next week!
-Christine Romero-Chan
