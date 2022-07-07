Those hoping that their next Apple Watch will offer a bigger display might be out of luck if a new report is accurate. If so, previous rumors of a third, larger display being added to the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup could turn out to be wrong.

Recent reports had Apple Watch Series 8 gaining a third size, one that was larger than the previous 41mm and 45mm options. And while reports of a larger Apple Watch might have been on point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now suggesting that the extra-large offering will be reserved for an all-new Apple Watch variant. A new rugged Apple would could be the recipient of a new display, making it easier for people to read while on the go.

Gurman, writing for Bloomberg.

The rugged version of the Apple Watch will get a screen that measures almost 2 inches diagonally, while a new, standard Apple Watch Series 8 will keep the 1.9-inch diagonal screen size of the current Apple Watch Series 7. A planned update to the low-end Apple Watch SE also will retain the current screen size.

Note that the numbers in the quote above are the diagonal measurements of the display used in the Apple Watches, not the case size that Apple markets them as.

That would appear to suggest that the replacement for the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with the same 41mm and 45mm options.

Both new wearables are set to get the same S8 chip and a body temperature sensor, according to the report.

If all goes according to plan Apple will announce its best Apple Watch alongside that rumored rugged version and a refreshed Apple Watch SE in or around September, around the same time it also outs the new iPhone 14 lineup.