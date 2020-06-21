It's that time of year again — dub dub! Or as it's formally called, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where we get all things iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Plus, maybe some hardware (hopefully). Anyways, it's like Christmas for us Apple nerds, so let's dive in.
First off, if you want to hang out with the iMore staff to talk about WWDC 2020 as it happens, make sure to join us on Discord! Discuss your thoughts on Apple's announcements with us and other Apple fans, and just have a good time chatting about all things dub dub.
As with every WWDC, I am most eager to check out what is new in iOS 14. I've been using iPhones since 2008, and as much as I love the hardware, the software has gotten stale as time goes on. There has never been a major change to the Home Screen, aside from the departure from skeuomorphic design with iOS 7.
Latest rumors seem to indicate a new list view coming to the Home Screen, which I would appreciate having. I have hundreds of apps on my iPhone, so finding what I want is a mess and I usually just search for the app I need. But having a list view would be helpful too, as going through my apps alphabetically is still easier than sorting through folders and swiping through icons, and it supposedly will have criteria to filter results. This is just one of the things I am hoping is true, and is announced tomorrow.
Another rumor that has been floating around about iOS 14 is the ability to set default apps. I really, really hope this one is true, because I've been waiting for this for years, and I know I'm not the only one. I don't use the native Mail app, for example, and I prefer to use something like Spark. So having the option to change my default email client would be HUGE. And it would be nice to have the choice to change our default web browser to Chrome or something else, music player to Spotify, podcasts to Overcast, and you get the idea.
Oh, and let's hope that those iOS Home Screen live widget concepts that we keep seeing are a reality — I would absolutely love this.
These are just a few of the rumors about iOS 14, but Rene Ritchie covers some more things I would also like to see. Make sure to check out his iOS 14 wishlist if you haven't already.
Now let's touch a bit on what watchOS 7 needs. One of my biggest wishes for the Apple Watch is native sleep tracking. When I had a Fitbit, one of my favorite things about it was that I could wear it while I slept to track how good or bad my sleep was. But ever since I switched to Apple Watch, I've missed having native sleep tracking. Considering that Apple bought Beddit back in 2017, I'm sure that they could come up with something for sleep tracking — perhaps Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 could make it happen.
That's my biggest desire for the next Apple Watch and watchOS. But I also recommend checking out Ritchie's watchOS 7 wishlist for more.
Honestly, I could go on and on about what I would like to see in every version of software that Apple will be updating tomorrow, but there's just so much to discuss. Plus, my fellow staff here at iMore have already compiled some great wishlists for iPadOS 14 and macOS 10.16. In short, I would love to see live widgets on iPadOS 14 as well as iOS 14, and hope to see more stability fixes with macOS 10.16 — not every year needs groundbreaking new features.
As for hardware, I'm excited to see Apple switch to ARM-based Macs, and perhaps see a new Apple Pencil in a sleek black color. I need to pick up a new Apple Pencil for my 11-inch iPad Pro, and a black color would go nicely with my Magic Keyboard.
What are you guys most excited for this dub dub? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to follow along with us in our Discord tomorrow!
- Christine Romero-Chan
