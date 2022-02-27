Apple's likely to announce a new iPhone, iPad, and Mac in the coming days. And yet, most folks around the world probably aren't focused on Apple's springtime plans right now. Wars, especially those in Europe, have a way of refocusing attention away from new consumer products most of us probably don't need. As Stephen Warwick tweeted late last week, unfolding events make "writing about phones and apps feel very not important all of a sudden." But here we are.

If the many rumors are correct, Apple could soon reveal the next iPhone SE, next-gen iPad Air, refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and new Mac mini. That's a lot of announcements so early in a calendar year, which suggests some of the chatter might be incorrect. (Don't be surprised if some of these announcements won't happen until the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.)

March event?

Of the four possible would-be products mentioned above, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro could prove the most interesting. Coming just months after the radically improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, this model (the current one) holds an odd place in the overall MacBook lineup. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what's lacking on the new 13-inch model compared to those beasts. Most likely, it will feature the same body as its predecessor with a few new goodies inside, including an all-new "M2" Apple silicon chip.

And then there's what will be the fifth-generation iPad Air. Apple has used this mid-priced tablet as a testing ground for new features in recent years. The current model, for example, was the first iPad to offer Touch ID in the Home button. It was also the first Apple tablet available in colors that went beyond silver, space gray, and rose gold.