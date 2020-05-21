Air purifiers have come along way over the years, from bulky, boxy fan-like designs, to sleeker, more convenient offerings that connect to Wi-Fi. One thing that has not changed, though, is the personal nature of air quality. For those with severe allergies or sensitivities, they are a must-have. For others, though, having one in the home may not provide tangible benefits, at least on the surface level. If you are one that knows that they simply cannot live without an air purifier, or if you are looking to make your first purchase, there are a lot of factors to consider. Features such as available fan speeds, noise levels, filter prices, smart controls, design, air quality monitoring, and of course, price, are all important, making for some difficult decisions. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Thankfully, there are options available, like the Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier, that combines all of the important stuff into a single plug and play solution. I have been testing the Elechomes air purifier in my home for the last month, and come away with a lot of positives surrounding how it lives up to all of those critical elements. However, there are a few issues that keep it from being a suitable option for everyone.

Clean design, clean air Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier Bottom line: The Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier includes several nice touches like a built-in air quality sensor, remote controls, and stylish looks, all at an affordable price. If you are in the market for a smart purifier and have a compatible wireless network, then the Elechomes purifier is definitely worth a look. The Good Clean, modern design

Easy to access controls

On-board air quality sensor

Supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts The Bad Not compatible with some Wi-Fi networks

Sudden speed ramps are a little loud

Doesn't support HomeKit $170 at Elechomes



Solid and smart Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier: The features

The Elechomes air purifier features a clean, modern design with a white frame with a black control panel at the top. A large perforated section that encompasses around half of the front of the purifier allows air to pass through and acts as the access panel to the included filter. Air purification comes in the form of a 4-stage filter process, which consists of a pre-filter, anti-bacterial cloth, an active carbon filter, and a HEPA filter. Elechomes states that the filter system is capable of capturing up to 99.97% of airborne particles, and the purifier covers up to 325 sq. ft. Particulates filtered include standards like dust, pet dander, pollen, mold, and allergens, plus it claims to capture bacteria, viruses, VOCs, and formaldehyde. The air purifier has air quality monitoring built-in, and measurements can be found in the control area, which comes in the form of an LCD. On-device adjustments are available with simple touch controls and include power, fan speed, timer, and a child lock. None of the functions are labeled but are represented by illuminated icons, aside from a Wi-Fi set up and filter reset button that is used sparingly. While a physical remote is not included, all of the Elechomes air purifier features can be controlled through the Smart Life app available on both iOS and Android. The purifier connects directly to home networks via Wi-Fi without the need for a separate hub, making set up, in most cases, a plug and play affair.

Once connected, the Smart Life app displays air quality data directly from the purifier in a nice large numerical form, and it also shows outdoor air quality for your locale. The app also logs run time to determine when to change filters, which is listed as requiring replacement after 1,500 hours. Replacement filters are available directly from the Elechomes and through Amazon for around $40. Controls within the app include fan speed settings, mode selection, and access to smart assistant integration. Both Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts are supported for convenient voice control, but like many smart accessories, it doesn't work with Apple's HomeKit. Rounding out the feature set is a child lock that prevents accidental button presses, toggles for turning on the negative ion functionality, scheduling, and timers. Air quality at a glance Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier: What I like

Setting up the Elechomes air purifier was quick and easy, at least for the non-smart stuff (more on that later), and can take as little as five minutes, including unboxing and installing the filter. Once set up, I enjoyed seeing the clean design of the air purifier, which contrasts with several others that I have around the home, which all feature odd design choices like large distracting lights or knobs and buttons. I also liked how the design provides easy access to the filter compartment, with a convenient push system that pops the front panel off without tools, and the filters themselves had handy pull tabs. Speaking of the filters, I was pleasantly surprised by the substantial size of the main filter, which I would estimate as being around 3 inches thick. While the size of the filter doesn't necessarily equate to cleaner air, it certainly looks the part and is thicker than any filters that I have seen for a unit this size. Even though the Smart Life app provides air quality readouts on demand, sometimes it is just faster and more convenient to look over at an on-device display, which the Elechomes purifier has. Having glanceable air quality measurements in real-time is not just great for general checks, but also for reassurance that the purifier is actually doing something. While I can't quite feel or smell a difference in the air, oftentimes just standing near the purifier caused a spike in the readout, which gives me the impression that the sensor is working.

Navigating the Smart Life app was rather simple once the purifier was added thanks to clearly labeled tabs and features. Adjustments are never more than a tap or two away, and key data, such as the air quality measurements, and run times, were front and center through the use of larger fonts. Adjustments, like fan speed changes made through the app, took effect on-device around a second or two later with air quality measurement updates appearing in around the same amount of time. Mesh and measurements Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier: What I don't like

As I previously mentioned, setting up the non-smart side of the air purifier was quite simple, and in theory, should have been the same way through the Smart Life app, but unfortunately, in my case, it wasn't. The Elechomes air purifier suffers from a common, yet frustrating issue surrounding Wi-Fi networks that combine 2.4ghz and 5ghz into the same SSID, which means that its app will fail to see the device. In most cases, there are settings available for routers that can separate the two, however, for my eero mesh router system, that option doesn't exist. Once I turned on an AirPort Extreme that I have set aside specifically for this case, the Smart Life app was able to see it, and the actual pairing process took less than 5 minutes.

Moving over to the air purifier itself, I found that it operated almost silently most of the time until it came time for the automatic mode to ramp up. The sound levels during these occasions and on the highest speed setting are certainly not overbearing, with measurements taken by the Noise app on an Apple Watch measuring peaks between 50 and 55 decibels. During normal operation in auto mode, the purifier itself didn't have an impact on the sound levels in my home, which fell between 30 and 40 decibels on average. The biggest issue that I encountered with the purifier is that the first unit that I tested suffered from strange measurements from the air quality sensor. Seemingly at random, the purifier would display a measurement of exactly 500 particulates, which caused the purifier to ramp up to its highest fan speed when in auto mode. This was annoying, to say the least, but thankfully, a subsequent purifier sent by Elechomes did not exhibit this behavior, leading me to believe that the first unit was simply defective. Clean design, clean air Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier: The Bottom Line 3.5 out of 5 When it is all said and done, there is certainly a lot to like with the Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier. Clean looks, integrated air quality sensor, and convenient smart controls put it on par with more expensive offerings from larger competitors. Throw in the affordable price tag and low-cost replacement filters, then suddenly, the Elechomes purifier becomes a viable alternative. As with all things, there are some downsides that keep the Elechomes purifier from being a more universal recommendation. Wi-Fi network compatibility issues with some routers, slightly loud and jarring speed increases when in auto mode, and its lack of HomeKit support are all worth considering before purchasing. However, if you don't mind the occasional change in noise level, don't use HomeKit, and know that your router is compatible, then the Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is definitely worth considering.