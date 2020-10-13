Since we're all staying at home way more than ever before these days, at-home movie nights are more popular than ever before. That's why you should pick up the ELEPHAS Mini Projector for iPhone, which is on sale right now for Prime Day.

This mini projector is small and compact enough for you to take with you anywhere, even when you travel. Using a stable WiFi connection, the projector will connect and sync with your iPhone, or any other compatible smartphone, and project the image on your phone onto another surface. If you have no WiFi, then it is possible to use a wired connection as well, with no adapter needed — just plug it in and play!

The ELEPHAS mini projector outputs image at a sharp 1080p resolution, with 24-bit true-color support, 4600 lux, and up to 200" screen. It has a built-in speaker that outputs original audio fidelity to give you the best movie experience possible.

As far as compatibility, this mini projector also works with VGA/USB/HDMI/AV/SD/Audio/Wireless Connect, Roku Stick, Fire TV, Chromecast, External Speakers, USB-Disk, PS4/XBox, Laptop/PC, DVD player, mobile phones and iPad. No matter what you use, this mini projector will work with it, making it a great bargain.

If you need a projector for your family movie nights, then this ELEPHAS is a great option to consider. And since it is super cheap for Prime Day, there is no better time to pick it up than right now.